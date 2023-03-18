A medical staff member treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals has dropped to 163, according to the latest numbers.

Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 12 were being treated in intensive care. There were 205 available ICU beds.

Some of the patients were initially hospitalized for other reasons and learned later they had COVID after a mandated test.

This week the county’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 1,295 new COVID cases and 11 additional deaths. That brings the cumulative totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 987,594 cases and 5,810 deaths, the agency said.

A majority of people who die with COVID-19 are elderly or have an underlying health condition such as diabetes, heart disease or hypertension.

The county releases its weekly COVID numbers on Thursdays.

–City News Service