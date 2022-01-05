A UC San Diego Health nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Courtesy UC San Diego Health

San Diego County public health officials Wednesday reported 8,204 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional virus-related deaths.

The newest data brings the county’s cumulative coronavirus totals to 465,607 infections and 4,495 deaths since the pandemic began.

There were 799 people in the county hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up from 682 on Tuesday, 664 on Monday and 628 on Sunday, according to county health officials. The number of COVID patients in intensive care increased by two to 123.

A total of 24,730 new tests were reported to the county on Wednesday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 25.3%, up from 24.1% on Tuesday.

More than 2.78 million county residents — around 88.6% of all those eligible — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 2.47 million San Diegans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing roughly 78.5% of eligible residents.

In addition, 820,766 booster shots have been administered in the region.