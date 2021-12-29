FILE PHOTO: A woman in personal protective equipment (PPE) holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient, in her isolation room at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

San Diego County public health officials reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases all year Wednesday, as the number of positive tests jumped sharply to 3,653.

That’s the largest daily caseload since Jan. 22-23, when officials announced 2,847 and 2,980 new positives over the two-day period.

Health officials also reported 11 additional virus-related deaths Wednesday as the death toll rose to 4,461 and the total number of local coronavirus cases since the pandemic began reached 420,089.

The number of coronavirus patients in San Diego County hospitals held steady at 411, in the latest data released by the state. The number of COVID patients in intensive care increased by two to 98.

A total of 28,472 new tests were reported to the county on Wednesday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 14.5%, according to the county health department.

More than 2.77 million county residents — around 88.2% of all those eligible — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 2.46 million San Diegans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing roughly 78.2% of eligible residents.

In addition, 748,737 booster shots have been administered in the region.

A list of vaccination locations and more information is available at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.