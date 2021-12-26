Navy Nurse Kennedy Garcia prepares her personal protective equipment before entering the isolation room of a COVID-19 positive patient, REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The number of San Diego County residents hospitalized with the coronavirus increased from 332 to 355 Sunday.

Patients needing intensive care, though, declined from 94 to 92, according to the latest state figures.

Those numbers come three days after local health officials reported 2,336 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths associated with the virus.

Thursday’s data increased the county’s cumulative totals since the pandemic began to 405,705 infections and 4,442 deaths.

The county Health and Human Services Agency does not report COVID data on weekends or holidays, so officials offered no updates from Friday to Sunday.

– City News Service