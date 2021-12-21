Health care providers gather at the nurses’ station in the intensive care unit at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. (Zoë Meyers/inewsource)

San Diego County public health officials reported 819 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths associated with the virus Tuesday, as UC San Diego announced it was returning to remote instruction in light of surging Omicron cases.

Tuesday’s data increased the county’s cumulative coronavirus totals since the pandemic began to 401,475 infections and 4,424 deaths.

The number of coronavirus patients in San Diego County hospitals decreased by eight people to 343, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients, 94 were in intensive care, one more than Monday.

A total of 9,558 new tests were reported to the county on Tuesday. A total of 5.5% of all tests returned positive for the virus over the past week.

As of last Wednesday, more than 5.89 million doses of the three vaccines now available had been administered throughout the San Diego County region.

More than 2.72 million county residents — around 86.5% of all those eligible — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 2.42 million San Diegans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing roughly 76.9% of eligible residents.

In addition, 601,951 booster shots have been administered in the region.

