Sharp Grossmont Hospital health care workers. Photo by Ken Stone

All California health care workers, who were mandated earlier this year to get vaccinated against COVID-19, will also be required to get a booster shot, the governor announced Tuesday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement on his social media channels with a post saying, “With Omicron on the rise, we’re taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared.”

Full details of the mandate are expected to be released during a formal announcement Wednesday at a COVID testing site in Alameda County.

BREAKING: California will require healthcare workers to get their booster.



With Omicron on the rise, we’re taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared.



More to come in our official announcement tomorrow. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 22, 2021

According to the governor’s office, Newsom will also announce “new state actions to protect Californians amid increasing COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations.”

The state in August issued a first-in-the-nation requirement for health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandate required them to receive their second dose by Sept. 30.