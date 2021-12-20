At San Diego County COVID testing sites, workers have turned to self swabs. Here, workers in San Ysidro help a patron. Photo credit: County News Center

San Diego County public health officials Monday reported 1,447 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, as the cumulative number of cases since the pandemic began crossed the 400,000 threshold.

Monday’s data increased the totals to 400,660 cases and six deaths. The county Health and Human Services Agency reported 558 cases on Sunday and 1,217 on Saturday. The county does not report case or death numbers on weekends.

The number of coronavirus patients in San Diego County hospitals decreased by 14 people to 351, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients, 93 were in intensive care, one fewer than Sunday.

A total of 16,442 new tests were reported to the county on Monday. A total of 5.1% of all tests returned positive for the virus over the past week.

As of Wednesday, more than 5.89 million doses of the three vaccines now available had been administered throughout the San Diego County region.

More than 2.72 million county residents, around 86.5% of all eligible residents, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 2.42 million San Diegans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing roughly 76.9% of eligible residents,

In addition, 601,951 booster shots have been administered in the region.