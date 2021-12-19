A healthcare worker in protective gear treats a COVID-19 patient at the El Centro Regional Medical Center. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler

The number of coronavirus patients in San Diego County hospitals decreased by six people to 365, according to the latest state figures out Sunday.

Of those patients, 94 were in intensive care, three more than Saturday.

County public health officials reported 1,032 new COVID-19 infections and seven additional deaths associated with the virus on Friday, increasing the cumulative totals to 397,374 cases and 4,406 deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 25,224 new tests were reported to the county on Friday. A total of 4.3% of all tests returned positive over the past week.

The county does not report case or death numbers on weekends.

City News Service contributed to this article.