A technician loads a box of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into an ultra-low temperature freezer at Rady Children’s Hospital. Photo courtesy of the hospital

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 646 new COVID-19 infections and two deaths Wednesday, increasing the cumulative totals to 395,723 cases and 4,395 deaths.

As of Wednesday, more than 5.89 million doses of the three vaccines now available have been administered throughout the region.

More than 2.72 million San Diego County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, around 86.5% of all eligible residents.

More than 2.42 million San Diegans, or 76.9% of eligible residents, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In addition, 601,951 booster shots have been administered in the region.

The number of coronavirus patients in San Diego County hospitals increased by five people to 359, according to Wednesday’s data. Of those patients, 94 were in intensive care, one fewer than Tuesday.

A total of 21,767 new tests were reported to the county on Wednesday. A total of 3.4% of all tests returned positive over the past two weeks.

City News Service contributed to this article.