A man is vaccinated against COVID-19 at a Scripps HealthExpress Clinic. Courtesy of Scripps Health

San Diego County public health officials reported 487 new COVID-19 infections and 11 deaths Monday.

Monday’s COVID-19 infections follow a weekend in which 615 new cases were reported on Sunday and 821 on Saturday. The new data increases the county’s cumulative totals to 394,461 cases and 4,389 deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of coronavirus patients in San Diego County hospitals increased by five people to 330, according to Monday’s data. Of those patients, 91 were in intensive care as of Monday, one more than Sunday.

A total of 528,256 San Diego County residents have received COVID-19 booster shots and all county vaccination sites have Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations available.

County officials recommend making an appointment before visiting a vaccination site to avoid having to wait. Walk-ins are being accommodated daily until capacity is reached.

San Diego County’s case rate per 100,000 residents is 14.2 overall, 8.3 for fully vaccinated people and 24.8 for not fully vaccinated San Diegans.

A total of 26,230 new tests were reported to the county on Thursday. A total of 4.1% of all tests returned positive over the past week.

More than 2.69 million San Diego County residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, 85.5% of residents age 5 and older.

More than 2.39 million people, or 75.9% of residents 5 and older, are fully vaccinated.

Beginning Wednesday, San Diego County residents will have to mask up again when they enter indoor public spaces, regardless of their vaccination status.

The state issued the mandate, citing a rise in infection rates since Thanksgiving. It will remain in place until Jan. 15.

City News Service contributed to this article.