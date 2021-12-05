A healthcare worker in protective gear treats a COVID-19 patient at the El Centro Regional Medical Center. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler

The number of COVID patients hospitalized in San Diego County decreased from 303 to 296 Sunday, according to the latest state figures.

Of those patients, 84 were in intensive care on Sunday, a decrease of one from Saturday.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread to about one-third of U.S. states, but the Delta version remains the majority of COVID-19 cases nationwide, U.S. health officials said on Sunday.

At least 15 U.S. states have reported Omicron cases: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin, according to a Reuters tally.

The Omicron variant has been identified in Los Angeles and San Francisco. County health officials urge San Diegans to continue following the measures to protect against all varieties of COVID-19, including masking and avoiding large gatherings.

San Diego County reported 1,153 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a relatively high daily number that public health officials believe is the result of Thanksgiving gatherings.

The county does not report case or death numbers on weekends.

City News Service and Reuters contributed to this article.