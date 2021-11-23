Department of Defense family members receive a COVID-19 vaccine in San Diego. Photo via @USNavy Twitter

San Diego County public health officials reported 514 new COVID-19 infections and two additional deaths related to the coronavirus Tuesday.

Tuesday’s data increases the region’s cumulative coronavirus totals to 382,059 infections and 4,319 deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of coronavirus patients in San Diego County hospitals decreased by four to 248, in the latest data released by the state. The number of COVID patients in intensive care decreased by one to 79.

The number of county residents who have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine is now nearly 2.61 million — or 82.9% of residents age 5 and older. More than 2.33 million, or 74.3%, are fully vaccinated. Close to 345,000 San Diegans 18 years of age or older have received a booster dose.

A total of 13,075 new tests were reported to the county on Tuesday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 3.1%, county officials said.

City News Service contributed to this article.