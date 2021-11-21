A healthcare worker in protective gear treats a COVID-19 patient at the El Centro Regional Medical Center. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler

The number of coronavirus patients in San Diego County hospitals has decreased by one to 260, according to the latest state numbers released Sunday.

The number of COVID patients in intensive care decreased by seven to 77.

San Diego County public health officials reported 539 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths on Friday. The county no longer reports new cases and deaths on weekends.

Friday’s data increased the county’s cumulative totals to 380,172 infections and 4,307 deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of county residents who have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine is now nearly 2.61 million — or 82.9% of residents 5 and older. More than 2.33 million, or 74.3%, are fully vaccinated. Close to 345,000 San Diegans 18 years of age or older have received a booster dose.

A total of 22,825 new tests were reported to the county on Friday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 3.2%, county officials said.

City News Service contributed to this article.