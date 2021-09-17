A nurse in the Sharp Grossmont Hospital intensive care unit, takes a moment to comfort a COVID-19 patient. (Zoë Meyers/inewsource)

San Diego County public health officials reported 611 new COVID-19 infections and eight deaths Friday, bringing the death toll for the county to more than 4,000.

Friday’s data increased the county’s cumulative coronavirus totals to 348,100 cases and 4,002 deaths.

The number of COVID patients in county hospitals, meanwhile, decreased from 478 on Thursday to 460 on Friday, with 166 of those patients in intensive care, according to state figures.

A total of 15,897 new tests were logged, and the percentage of positive cases over the past seven days was 4.1%.

San Diego County’s case rate per 100,000 residents is 33.6 overall, 13.9 for fully vaccinated people and 59.3 for not fully vaccinated San Diegans.

Nearly 4.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with around 2.5 million — or 87.1% of county residents — having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number more than 2.16 million, or around 77.2% of the county’s eligible population.

For a list of COVID-19 vaccination locations and more information, go to coronavirus-

sd.com/vaccine.

City News Service contributed to this report.