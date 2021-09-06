Hospitalman Apprentice Jewel Guese, a sailor assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego’s Naval Branch Health Clinic, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, prepares vaccines at the clinic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Cunningham)

San Diego County public health officials have reported 814 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths.

Monday’s data increased the county’s cumulative coronavirus totals to 340,222 cases and 3,922 deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 10,621 tests were reported by the county Monday, and the percentage of new positive cases was 5.8%.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus increased from 638 on Sunday to 649 Monday, according to state figures. The number of COVID patients in local intensive care units increased from 172 to 174.

Nearly 4.56 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with 2.41 million — or 85.9% of San Diego County residents — having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number more than 2.11 million, or around 75.4% of the county’s eligible population, according to the county’s health department.

A list of locations and more information is available at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.