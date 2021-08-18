Patients wait in line to get a swab test at a COVID-19 mobile testing site. REUTERS/Octavio Jones/File Photo

San Diego County public health officials reported 1,117 new infections Wednesday and logged 16 coronavirus-related deaths, increasing the cumulative totals to 318,152 cases and 3,834 fatalities.

Eleven men and five women died between July 29 and Aug. 15. Two were 80 years of age or older, five were in their 70s, four were in their 60s, two were in their 50s, two were in their 40s and one was in their 30s. Of those 16, 13 had underlying medical conditions and medical histories were pending for the other three.

San Diego County’s case rate per 100,000 residents is 28.7 for the general population but 6 for fully vaccinated people and 55.7 for those not fully vaccinated.

A total of 16,329 tests were reported Wednesday, and the percentage of new positive cases was 6.8%. The 14-day rolling percentage of positive cases among tests is 7.5%.

Officials expect the number of reported cases to increase as more schools and businesses are requiring COVID testing.

A total of 43 new community outbreaks have been confirmed in the past seven days: 12 in business settings, eight in grade school settings, six in restaurant/bar settings, four in health care settings, three in daycare/preschool/childcare settings, three in retail settings, two in

hotel/resort/spa settings, and one each in faith-based, government, restaurant, fitness/gym and community-based settings.

