San Diego County public health officials reported 1,738 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday — the highest one-day total since January.

Along with those new cases, 11 additional coronavirus patients were hospitalized and two sent to intensive care units.

Tuesday’s data increases the cumulative case count to 317,058 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported, and that number remains 3,824.

A total of 13,223 tests were reported Tuesday, and the percentage of new positive tests over the past week was 8.6%.

Officials expect the number of reported cases to increase as more schools and businesses are requiring COVID testing.

On the vaccine front, 72.8% of all eligible residents in the county are vaccinated — more than 2 million people.

A full list of available vaccination sites and more information can be found at www.coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

