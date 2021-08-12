A man with coronavirus is transported to a hospital. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

San Diego County public health officials reported 1,216 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths Thursday,

That brings the total number of cases to 310,596 since the pandemic began. The death toll rose to 3,821.

Officials placed the average percentage of new positive cases at 8.4% over the past seven days.

Nationally, the worst of the U.S. COVID outbreak continues to be concentrated in the South, including Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Intensive care units have been stretched to capacity.

While flouting federal recommendations on masks, Florida has asked Washington to help by sending ventilators.

The number of daily cases across the country has doubled in the last two weeks, according to a Reuters tally, reaching a six-month peak. Meanwhile, the average number of daily deaths has increased 85% in the last 14 days.

Reuters contributed to this report.