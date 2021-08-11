COVID-19 testing in San Diego County. Courtesy County News Center

The San Diego County health department reported 1,134 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 309,406 since the pandemic began, with the death toll rising to 3,818.

A total of 12,103 tests were recorded as of Tuesday, and the percentage of new positive cases was 9.4%, health officials said.

Due to increased demand, the county is once again opening more sites where San Diegans can get tested against COVID-19.

Four new sites have opened or will open this week. They are:

Lemon Grove Senior Center – Now Open

8235 Mount Vernon St., Lemon Grove

Tue. – Sat. 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

5403 University Ave., San Diego

Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

200 Michigan Ave., Vista CA

Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

3601 Arey Dr., San Diego

Sun. – Thur. from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

“In late July, we started to see a significant increase in demand for COVID-19 testing,” said Denise Foster, R.N., the county’s chief nursing officer and COVID-19 clinical director. “In response to the need, we quickly identified several new sites to increase capacity.”

In addition to these new sites, the county opened six others last week, bringing the daily testing capacity to about 6,500 tests. Testing is also widely available through pharmacies and other medical providers, with hospital emergency departments primarily for those symptomatic and in need of immediate care. Test results generally come back in about 1-2 days.

For a complete list of COVID-19 testing locations, visit coronavirus-sd.com/testing.