A man is vaccinated against COVID-19 at a Scripps HealthExpress Clinic. Courtesy of Scripps Health

San Diego County’s public health officials reported 869 new COVID-19 cases Monday as a surge in infections in the county continues to increase dramatically.

Monday’s data brought the county’s cumulative totals to 306,855 cases since the pandemic began, with the death toll remaining at 3,811.

Additionally, another two people were hospitalized, according to San Diego County Public Health Services.

A total of 12,977 new tests were recorded in Monday’s data, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 8.7%.

Meanwhile, 71.9% of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, bringing the region closer to its goal of vaccinating 75% of the 2.8 million residents eligible to get the vaccine, health officials announced.

Nationwide, as of Monday morning, 61.1% of the U.S. adult population was fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A full list of available vaccination sites in San Diego County and more information can be found at www.coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

Reuters and City News Service contributed to this report.