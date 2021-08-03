Hospitalman Apprentice Jewel Guese, a sailor assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego’s Naval Branch Health Clinic, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, prepares vaccines at the clinic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Cunningham)

San Diego County public health officials reported 1,204 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and five deaths from the pandemic disease.

Tuesday’s data brings the county’s cumulative number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began to 300,189, with the death toll rising to 3,803.

There were 11,161 tests reported as of Monday, with a 7-day average of 12,528 and a 7-day positive rate of 8.8%, county officials said.

There were eight new hospitalizations reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 15,908 since 2020, while the total ICU admissions to date held steady at 1,729, according to health officials.

Meanwhile, the number of fully vaccinated residents rose to 1,961,659 million and around 2.28 million — or 81.1% of San Diegans eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine — have received a first dose.

Nationally, 49.9% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, according to data compiled by the Mayo Clinic through Monday.

A full list of available vaccination sites and more information can be found at www.coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.