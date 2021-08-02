An employee at the San Diego County Psychiatric Hospital gets her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Courtesy County News Center

The San Diego County health department reported 1,012 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 299,021 since the pandemic began, with the death toll remaining at 3,798.

There were six new hospitalizations reported Monday, bringing the total to 15,900 to date, with an increase of one patient in an intensive care unit, bringing the total ICU admissions to 1,729, health officials said.

There were 10,125 tests reported as of Sunday, with a 7-day average of 12,090 and a 7-day positive rate of 8.7%, county officials said.

The county has been working with its vaccination partners to get the word out to San Diegans who are hesitant about getting immunized. Currently, around 2.28 million — or 81.1% of the 2.8 million San Diegans eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine — have received a first dose and around 1.97 million or 70% are fully vaccinated.

For a list of vaccine locations and more information, go to www.coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.