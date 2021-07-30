Testing for coronavirus in a medical laboratory. REUTERS/Cooper Neill

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 1,273 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, the highest daily total since Feb. 5.

The county’s total number of coronavirus cases since 2020 grew to 296,345. The death toll remained at 3,798.

In the past month, the local COVID-19 case rate has jumped from 2.1 to 19.3 cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations have also increased more than 300% and intensive care unit admissions rose by over 120% during that same period.

The spike in cases drove the county to recommend mask-wearing indoors for all San Diegans regardless of vaccination status.

“Unvaccinated people are overwhelmingly the ones getting infected and being hospitalized,” said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, county public health officer. “If you have not gotten your COVID-19 vaccine, do it now.”

The county is helping medical providers contact all San Diegans who are partially vaccinated to get their second shot, especially now that COVID-19 cases have been going up — a spike driven primarily by the Delta variant. The county is also using the San Diego Immunization Registry to develop follow-up reminders for those who are behind schedule.

In addition to the hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine locations available throughout the region, the county is also operating eight geographically distributed no-cost vaccination sites that allow people to choose any one of the three vaccines available in the United States: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

For a list of locations and more information, go to www.coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

— City News Service contributed to this article