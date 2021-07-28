A woman is vaccinated against COVID-19. Courtesy County News Center

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 745 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday and a positive test rate over 7% as the delta variant continued to surge across the nation.

The good news was that 70.0% of county residents aged 12 and older are now fully vaccinated — a number far exceeding the national average of 49.3%.

“This is turning into the pandemic of the unvaccinated, so I want to thank San Diegans for responding to our call to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, the county’s public health officer.

“The more contagious delta variant is on the rise and being fully vaccinated affords the best protections against the disease,” she said.

New COVID-19 infections continue to increase, mostly in unvaccinated San Diego County residents. In the last 30 days, 11,391 people tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, close to 90%, or 10,234, were not vaccinated and 10%, or 1,157 people, were vaccinated.

The 14-day rolling average of positive tests has been climbing for over a month and now stands at 7.1%

A total of 11 new deaths were reported since the last complete weekly report on July 21. The county’s cumulative cases have increased to 294,176 while the death toll has risen to 3,798.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 66.6% of U.S. counties — including San Diego — have COVID transmission rates high enough to warrant indoor masking and should immediately resume the policy.

In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the CDC also recommended all students, teachers and staff at schools for kindergarten through 12th grade wear masks regardless of whether they were vaccinated.

However, the new CDC recommendations are not binding and many Americans, especially in Republican-leaning states, may choose not to follow them.