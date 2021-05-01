Chula Vista firefighter Matt Garcia prepares to give a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a homeless man. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 210 new cases of coronavirus Saturday and four more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Out of 13,987 test results received in the past day, 1.5% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked down to 1.5%.

The positivity rate is now far below the 15% level reached when the pandemic peaked in January, and California overall has the lowest rate of any of the 50 states.

By comparison, Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Mississippi, South Dakota are all over 10%.

Saturday’s data increases the cumulative totals in the county to 276,366 cases and 3,706 deaths.

The county reported 1,030,386 residents are fully vaccinated, and 311,783 doses are available to administer. Nationwide, 103,422,555 people were fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

All 23 county-run vaccine sites are now accepting walk-in visits, through the super stations are still by appointment only. CVS, Rite Aid and Walmart are also offering vaccinations.