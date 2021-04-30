Elena Lopez of Chula Vista, an airport worker, gets a shot at a labor union distribution site in San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego County public health officials reported 196 new COVID-19 infections and two deaths Friday, as vaccines delivered to the county crossed the 3 million mark.

A total of 3,038,735 doses have now arrived, with 2,759,104 of those administered. The county received 292,950 vaccines this week, 18,000 fewer than the week prior.

A total of 1,477,522 people have received one dose of Pfizer or Moderna — or 73.3% of the county’s goal and 54.9% of San Diegans 16 and older — and 1,045,406 people, or 51.8% of that goal and 38.9% of the 16 or older age cohort are fully inoculated with either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The goal is to fully vaccinate 75% of San Diego County residents 16 and older, or 2,017,011 people.

Friday’s data increase the cumulative totals in the county to 276,156 cases and 3,702 deaths.

A woman in her 20s died April 20 and a man in his 60s died April 28.

Both had underlying medical conditions, according to the county’s Health and Human Services Agency.

Of 16,897 tests reported Friday, 1% returned positive, keeping the 14-day rolling average of positive tests at 1.5% from Thursday.

Six new community outbreaks were reported Friday — three in college/university settings, one in a restaurant/bar setting, one in a retail setting and one in a TK-12th grade school setting.

In the past seven days, 24 community outbreaks were confirmed. The community outbreaks trigger is seven or more in seven days.

— City News Service contributed to this report