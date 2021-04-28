A Scripps Health nurse treats a coronavirus patient in an ICU. Image from Scripps video

County public health officials reported 136 new COVID-19 infections and six additional deaths Wednesday, raising the county’s cumulative totals to 275,820 cases and 3,698 deaths.

Of 23,051 tests reported Wednesday, 1% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 1.6%.

San Diego County’s state-calculated, adjusted case rate is currently 6.2 cases per 100,000 residents.

Hospitalizations ticked up from 155 to 162 Wednesday, and the number of patients in intensive care rose by two at 47.

The county remains in the orange tier of the state’s four-tier Blueprint for Recovery plan, the second least-restrictive tier.

— City News Service contributed to this report