A San Diego Fire-Rescue paramedic vaccinates a San Diego resident. Photo via @SDFD Twitter

San Diego County public health officials reported 129 new COVID-19 infections Monday and no new deaths from the pandemic disease.

Monday’s data increased the cumulative total of cases to 275,540 and the death toll remained 3,692. Monday figures tend to be lower due to weekend reporting lags.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus declined to 161 patients, 11 fewer than Sunday’s report. The number of patients in an intensive care unit remained at 47. There were 57 available ICU beds in the county.

Of the 7,737 tests reported Monday, 2% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 1.8%.

One new community outbreak was reported Monday. In the past seven days, 25 community outbreaks were confirmed with 98 cases associated with the new outbreaks.

The San Diego County Health and Human Service Agency reported Monday it has received more than 2.72 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

County residents receiving one dose of the vaccine numbered 1,389,473, or 68.9% of county residents eligible to receive the vaccine. Those receiving two doses numbered 935,593, or 46.4% of San Diegans 16 and older.

The goal is to fully vaccinate 75% of San Diego County residents 16 and older, or 2,017,011 people.

— City News Service contributed to this report