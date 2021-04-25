Healthcare workers and people 65 years and older are eligible for Covid-19 vaccines. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego County public health officials reported 160 new COVID-19 infections Sunday and four more deaths.

Hospitalizations fell from 191 to 172 Sunday, while the number of patients in intensive care stayed stable, at 47.

Of the 13,349 tests reported Sunday, 1% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests remained at 1.8%.

Officials also confirmed seven new community outbreaks, for a total of 24 over the past seven days linked to 91 cases.

The number of residents aged 16 and older who’ve received at one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine rose to 1.38 million, or 68.4% of the county’s goal. Officials want to see 75% of that population – or almost 2.02 million people – vaccinated.

Almost 45.9%, or 925,453 people, are fully vaccinated. The county has 119,686 doses on hand.

On Sunday, the region’s cumulative totals of cases rose to 275,411. The death toll stands at 3,692.