A staff member at the Center for Advanced Laboratory Medicine at UC San Diego Health prepares samples for testing of COVID-19. Courtesy UC San Diego

San Diego County public health officials reported 329 new COVID-19 infections Friday as hospitalizations increased slightly.

No new deaths were reported, and the cumulative totals of cases climbed to 275,096. The death toll remained 3,684.

According to the county Human Health and Services Agency, 1,145 duplicate cases were identified and removed from the cumulative total on Friday.

Hospitalizations increased by four patients from Thursday to 190, while intensive care unit patients decreased by two to 55. There are 54 available ICU beds in the county.

Of the 14,708 tests reported Friday, 2% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 1.8%.

One new community outbreak was confirmed Thursday in a business setting. In the past seven days, 21 community outbreaks were confirmed.

