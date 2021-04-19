A medical staff member treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

San Diego County public health officials reported 152 new COVID-19 infections and no new deaths Monday, as a slight uptick in hospitalizations last week appears to have leveled off.

For the second day in a row, hospitalizations related to coronavirus remained at 177. There were 56 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds as of Monday, a decrease of one from the previous day.

The latest cases brought the cumulative total to 275,112, while the death toll remained at 3,674.

Of the 6,982 test results reported Monday, 2% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 1.8%.

Nearly 2.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to San Diego County, and 1,293,662 county residents — or 64.1% of the county’s goal of 75% of its eligible population — have received at least one dose.

The state’s goal is to vaccinate 75% of people 16 and older to achieve so-called herd immunity — equating to around 2.02 million San Diego County residents.

On Monday, the county reported that a total of 821,803 people in San Diego County — or 40.7% of that goal — are fully vaccinated. The numbers include both county residents and those who only work in the region.

— City News Service contributed to this report