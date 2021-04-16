COVID-19 vaccinations continue at the Educational Cultural Complex in the Mountain View area of San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego County public health officials reported 317 new COVID-19 infections and nine deaths Friday as case rates continue to decline.

Of the 18,038 test results reported Friday, 2% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 1.8%, a decline from Thursday’s reported 1.9%.

Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus increased for the fourth day in a row, from 182 Thursday to 183 Friday. Patients in intensive care beds declined from 62 Thursday to 60 Friday. There were 46 staffed, available ICU beds in the county as of Friday.

Nearly 2.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to San Diego County, and 1,254,146 county residents — or 62.2% of the county’s goal of 75% of its eligible population — have received at least one dose.

The state’s goal is to vaccinate 75% of people 16 and older to achieve herd immunity — equating to around 2.02 million San Diego County residents.

The county reported a total of 784,730 people in San Diego County — or 38.9% of that goal — are fully vaccinated. The numbers include both county residents and those who only work in the region.

Friday’s statistics increased the region’s totals throughout the pandemic to 274,566 infections and 3,662 deaths.

— City News Service contributed to this report