A Scripps Health vaccination site. Courtesy of Scripps

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 361 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 13 additional deaths as available vaccine doses jumped.

The latest cases were found in an unusually large daily batch of 27,800 test results, of which just 1.3% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked down to 2.0%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by eight to 161, while the number of patients in intensive care declined by the same number to 54.

The county reported 204,139 vaccine doses on hand and available to administer, one of the largest numbers in recent days, and indicative of increased vaccine supply.

A total of 1,119,988 county residents, or 41.7% of the population 16 and older, have received at least one dose, and 652,257 people or 24.3% of the population, are fully vaccinated.

Nationwide, 20.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to media reports.

Since the pandemic began over a year ago, there have been 273,057 confirmed cases in San Diego County and 3,613 deaths.