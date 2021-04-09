Public health officials in San Diego County reported 202 new COVID-19 cases and eight more local deaths from the disease Friday.
More than 2.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to San Diego County, according to the county Health & Human Services Agency, and 1,097,317 county residents — or 40.8% — have received at least one dose of the two-dose vaccines.
A total of 642,123 people in the San Diego area — or 23.9% — are fully vaccinated. The numbers include both county residents and those who only work in the region.
The state’s goal is to vaccinate 75% of people 16 and older to achieve so-called herd immunity — around 2.02 million San Diego County residents.
The county’s cumulative totals for the pandemic now sit at 272,696 cases and 3,600 fatalities.
