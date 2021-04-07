A San Diego Fire-Rescue paramedic vaccinates a San Diego resident. Photo via @SDFD Twitter

San Diego County public health officials reported 328 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday and three more deaths from the pandemic disease.

The three deaths were men who died between March 3 and March 21. One was in his 80s, one in his 70s and one in his 60s, health officials said.

Of the 14,322 tests reported Wednesday, 2% returned positive. The 14-day running average as tallied by the county is 2.2%.

More than 2.06 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to San Diego County, according to the San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency, and 1,066,410 county residents — or 39.7% — have received at least one dose of the two-dose vaccines.

A total of 625,632 people in San Diego County — or 23.3% — are fully vaccinated.

These numbers include both county residents and those who work in San Diego County. The state’s goal is to vaccinate 75% of people 16 and older to achieve herd immunity — around 2.02 million San Diego County residents.

Seven new community outbreaks were reported Wednesday: three in business settings, two in grocery/retail settings, one in a faith-based setting and one in a restaurant/bar setting.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 data increased the county’s cumulative totals to 272,194 cases and 3,588 since the pandemic began.

— City News Service contributed to this article