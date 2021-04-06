A nurse wearing personal protective equipment. Photo courtesy County News Center

San Diego County public health officials reported 212 new COVID-19 infections and two deaths Tuesday, raising the cumulative totals to 271,866 cases and 3,587 deaths.

Of the 6,995 tests reported Tuesday, 3% returned positive. The 14-day running average as tallied by the county is 2.2%.

More than 2.06 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to San Diego County, according to the San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency, and 1,047,512 county residents — or 39% — have received at least one dose of the two-dose vaccines.

A total of 615,718 people in San Diego County — or 22.9% — are fully vaccinated.

These numbers include both county residents and those who work in San Diego County. The state’s goal is to vaccinate 75% of people 16 and older to achieve herd immunity — around 2.02 million San Diego County residents.

