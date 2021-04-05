A vial labeled with the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The city of San Diego has vaccination appointments available Tuesday through Thursday at the Balboa Municipal Gym, it was announced Monday.

San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel will administer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to department spokeswoman Monica Munoz. Appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are booked, she said, but there are appointments available for first-dose Moderna on Tuesday, and first-dose Pfizer on Wednesday and Thursday.

An appointment date and time can be booked at sandiego.gov/covid-19- vaccination; select “Municipal Gymnasium at Balboa Park” to reach a calendar of available appointments. The Balboa gym is located at 2111 Pan American Plaza.

Munoz said those interested in getting the vaccine should read information on the page, including eligibility requirements.

Meanwhile, the Scripps Health-run Del Mar vaccination super station will close Wednesday, and Friday through Sunday, due to vaccine shortages, Scripps officials announced Monday.

The site, at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, has closed several times over the last several weeks due to vaccine shortages.

Patients who have appointments scheduled at the super station on those dates should be rescheduled automatically through the MyTurn online appointment system.

Vaccines are available at the super station by appointment only. No walk-ins are permitted.

–City News Service