Hospitalman Apprentice Jewel Guese, a sailor assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego’s Naval Branch Health Clinic, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, prepares vaccines at the clinic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Cunningham)

San Diego County public health officials Monday reported 127 new COVID-19 infections raising the total to 271,654, while hospitalizations related to the virus dropped to 189, eight less than a day earlier.

The number of patients in intensive care units increased by two to 57.

There were no additional deaths reported, leaving the total at 3,583.

Of the 5,517 tests reported Monday, 2% returned positive. The 14-day running average as tallied by the county is 2.2%.

Nearly 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to San Diego County, according to the San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency, and 1,034,511 county residents — or 38.5% — have received at least one dose of the two-dose vaccines.

A total of 611,154 people in San Diego County — or 22.7% — are fully vaccinated.

These numbers include both county residents and those who work in San Diego County. The state’s goal is to vaccinate 75% of people 16 and older to achieve herd immunity — around 2.02 million San Diegans.

— City News Service contributed to this article