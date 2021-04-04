An illustration of the coronavirus. Courtesy National Institutes of Health

San Diego County public health officials reported 193 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and 12 more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Out of 13,160 test results received in the past day, 1.5% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked down to 2.2%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 12 to 197 people, but two fewer patients were in intensive care at 55.

As of Sunday, 1,022,026 county residents, or 38.0% of the population aged 16 and older, have received at least one shot, and 605,707 people, or 22.5% of the population, are fully vaccinated.

The county reports 54,775 doses on hand and available to administer ahead of coming week’s deliveries.

Since the first local case in March 2020, there have been 271,527 cases and 3,583 deaths in San Diego County.