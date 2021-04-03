San Diego City Council President Dr. Jen Campbell gives a COVID-19 shot to Arthur Johnson, a worker for Coca-Cola. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 299 new cases of coronavirus Saturday and three more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Out of 11,307 test results received in the past day, 2.6% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average remained at 2.3%.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 declined from 201 to 185 over the past day, with the number in intensive care ticking down from 61 to 57.

A total of 999,769 county residents, or 37.2% of the population aged 16 and older, have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 595,147 residents, or 22.1%of the population, are fully vaccinated.

The county reported 89,012 does available to administer as of Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, San Diego County has recorded 271,334 cases of coronavirus and 3,571 deaths.