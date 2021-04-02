An official administers a COVID-19 vaccination at a local Super Station. Photo credit: San Diego County News Center

San Diego County public health officials reported 496 new COVID-19 infections and 13 deaths from the pandemic disease.

Of the 18,435 tests reported Friday, 3% returned positive. The 14-day running average as tallied by the county is 2.3%.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 increased to 201 from Thursday’s reported 196. The number of patients in intensive care units decreased to 61.

Friday’s data increased the cumulative number of coronavirus infections to 271,035 and the death toll remains at 3,568.

Vaccines were made available to everyone in the state age 50 and older beginning Thursday, then will be available to everyone 16 and up on April 15, Newsom announced last week.

More than 1.88 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to San Diego County, according to the San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency, and more than 975,000 San Diegans — or 36.3% — have received at least one dose of the two doses Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. A total of 586,575 people in the county — or 21.8% — are fully vaccinated.

These numbers include both county residents and those who work in San Diego County. The state’s goal is to vaccinate 75% of people 16 and older to achieve herd immunity — around 2.02 million San Diegans.

— City News Service contributed to this article