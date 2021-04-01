Union workers and their families in Rolando and Kearny Mesa recently received up to 800 doses of vaccine to combat COVID-19. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego County public health officials reported 252 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and no additional deaths due to the pandemic.

Of 16,441 tests announced Thursday, 2% returned positive, dropping the 14-day rolling average of positive tests to 2.3%.

With the new data, the number of infections since the pandemic began rose to 270,539, while the death toll remained at 3,555.

Meanwhile, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to 196. Those in intensive care units remained the same, at 63.

The county also reported one community outbreak, for a total of 11 in the past seven days, linked to 38 cases. Last week, the county logged the fewest outbreaks in a seven-day period, 15, since the week ending Sept. 22, 2020.

More than 1.88 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to the county. Almost 36% of residents and workers in the region – or 956,216 people – have received at least one dose, with 21.4% fully vaccinated.

County officials also assured the public Thursday that the region is not dealing with the notable rise in cases that other parts of the country are experiencing.
