San Diego County reported 290 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday increasing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 270,287.

An updated death toll was not announced because of Cesar Chavez Day.

More than 1.73 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to San Diego County, according to the San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency and more than 1.64 million have been logged as administered. This number includes both county residents and those who work in San Diego County.

COVID-19 vaccines will be made available to everyone in California age 50 and older beginning Thursday, then everyone age 16 and up on April 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last Thursday.

Churches across San Diego that serve predominantly Black congregations are expanding COVID-19 testing ahead of Easter celebrations this weekend, according to an announcement Wednesday by the African American Community Empowerment Council.

Testing at participating San Diego churches, supported by the county health department, Tabernacle Community Development Corp. and the empowerment council, will start Thursday and be free through June 30 and available regardless of insurance status.

More information about the testing effort is available at www.aacec-cal.org.