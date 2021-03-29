A nurse in the Sharp Grossmont Hospital intensive care unit, takes a moment to comfort a COVID-19 patient. (Zoë Meyers/inewsource)

San Diego public health officials reported 290 new coronavirus infections among county residents Monday and an uptick in hospitalizations.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 198, from the Sunday’s 190. Of those, 68 were being treated in intensive care units, according to San Diego County Health and Human Services data.

Of 6,676 COVID-19 tests reported Monday, 4% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 2.5%.

The latest infections reported by the HHSA increases the county’s cumulative caseload to 269,770. The death count remained unchanged at 3,547.

Beginning Tuesday, two new vaccination sites will open, including a clinic that will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at North Inland First United Methodist Church, 341 Kalmia St., in Escondido. Appointments are required for the walk-thru clinic which will have the capacity to vaccinate 250 people daily.

Vaccinations will be administered during the same hours and days at the Mountain View Educational Cultural Complex, 4343 Ocean Blvd. in southeastern San Diego. The appointment-based walk-up clinic will have the capacity to administer 500 doses initially but can ramp up to 1,000 each day.

The HHSA on Sunday reported more than 890,000 people — or 33.8% of San Diego County residents over the age of 16 — have received at least one dose of the two-shot vaccines, and 554,555 people — or 20.6% — have been fully vaccinated.

— City News Service contributed to this report