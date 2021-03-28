Elena Lopez of Chula Vista, an airport worker, gets a shot at a labor union distribution site in San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego County public health officials announced 205 new COVID-19 infections Sunday and seven more deaths.

Of the 13,316 tests reported Sunday, 2% returned positive, again bringing the 14-day rolling average of positive tests down a tick, this time to 2.4%.

The number of local coronavirus hospitalizations rose slightly, to 190. Of those, 68 patients required intensive care, also up from Saturday’s numbers.

County officials reported two new community outbreaks Sunday. They logged 14 in the past seven days, linked to 54 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of residents who have received at least one vaccination rose to 33.5%, or 900,096 residents. The percentage of those who are fully vaccinated crossed the 20% threshold.

The county reports having 25,701 doses on hand.

After a year of the pandemic, the total number of cases in the county has risen to 269,480. The death toll stands at 3,547.

The U.S. has reported 30.25 million cases of COVID-19, and 549,306 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.