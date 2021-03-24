A nurse wearing personal protective equipment. Photo courtesy County News Center

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 257 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday and 11 deaths from the disease.

Six women and five men died — five were 80 years or older, four were in their 70s, one was in their 60s, and one in the 50s.

Out of 11,282 tests received in the past day, 2% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 2.7%.

The number of hospitalizations decreased to 227 from Tuesday’s 233. Of those, 82 were in intensive care units, up from Tuesday’s 81.

The county confirmed five new community outbreaks — two in business settings, one in a faith-based setting, one in a restaurant/bar setting, and one in a retail setting — for a total of 15 in the last seven days linked to 74 cases.

Since the first local case over a year ago, there have been 268,417 confirmed COVID-19 infections in San Diego County and 3,509 deaths.

— City News Service contributed to this report