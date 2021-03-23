A staff member at the Center for Advanced Laboratory Medicine at UC San Diego Health prepares samples for testing of COVID-19. Courtesy UC San Diego

The county Health and Human Services Agency announced 243 new COVID-19 infections and four deaths Tuesday.

Of 11,456 tests reported Tuesday, 2% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 2.7%.

The number of hospitalizations increased to 233 from Monday’s 226. Of those, 81 were in intensive care units, a drop of three from Monday’s 84.

Data released Tuesday kept San Diego County firmly in the red tier of the state’s four-tiered reopening blueprint, with an adjusted daily case rate of 5.5 new infections per 100,000 people. The testing positivity is 2.4% and the county’s health equity metric — which looks at the testing positivity for areas with the lowest healthy conditions — is 3.4%, both in the

orange tier.

Health officials also reported more than 823,000 — or 30.6% of San Diego County residents over the age of 16 — have received at least one dose of the two-shot vaccines, and more than 504,000 people — or 18.8% — have been fully vaccinated.

More than 1.59 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to the region, and more than 1.44 million have been logged as administered. That number includes both county residents and those who work in San Diego County.

The latest statistics from the county brought the cumulative number of coronavirus cases to 268,160 and 3,498 deaths.

— City News Service contributed to this report