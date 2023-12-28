Not all New Year’s promises revolve around losing weight and quitting smoking.

Instead, why not resolve to read in 2024 and join the annual Winter Reading Challenge at the San Diego Public Library?

This year’s theme is Where We Come From and SDPL encourages readers of all ages to explore the history of their family, culture, identity, and community.

“The new year is a great time to pick up a new book or revisit an old favorite and the San Diego Public Library is ready to recommend your next favorite read,” said Library Director Misty Jones. “For the Winter Reading Challenge, SDPL staff has created a wide variety of programs to celebrate the unique experiences of San Diego’s communities. We encourage San Diegans to visit their local library for cultural storytimes, and crafts and to find a book they can’t put down.”

The Winter Reading Challenge runs from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, 2024, and is open to readers of all ages. Participants can earn prizes by completing a combination of five books, five hours of reading, or literacy-based activities like making a memory book, visiting a local museum, or writing a poem or story. On completion, readers will be eligible for prizes, including a drawstring backpack, USB flash drive and museum passes.

Participants can register online and view a list of recommended books and activities by visiting sandiego.gov/WinterReading. Registration is also available in person at any SDPL location and participants can visit the SDPL calendar online to find storytimes and book discussions near them.

As the largest library system in the region, the library serves a population of more than 1.4 million people. Learn about events at the San Diego Central Library @ Joan Λ Irwin Jacobs Common and 35 community branch libraries, find links to programs and resources, or search for materials in the online catalog at www.sandiegolibrary.org.