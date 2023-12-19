MiraCosta College. Photo credit: OceansideChamber.com

The MiraCosta Community College District’s Board of Trustees convened on Dec. 14, 20 and its Board of Trustees announced a vacancy on the Board following the resignation of Dr. William “Bill” Fischer, Trustee for Area 7, effective January 2, 2024.

The Board seeks a dedicated and qualified individual to fill this important role for the remainder of Dr. Fischer’s term, which ends in November 2026.

Dr. Fischer, who has served with distinction for 13 years, submitted his resignation on Dec. 5, citing personal reasons.

His departure leaves a critical position open, representing central Oceanside. The Board expressed sincere gratitude for Dr. Fischer’s valuable contributions and steadfast commitment during his tenure.

Application Process and Deadline

Those interested in being considered for an appointment to the vacant trustee position for the remainder of Dr. Fischer’s term may submit a letter of interest, resume, and an application packet to Julie Bollerud, executive assistant to the Superintendent/President, MiraCosta College District, 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056, or via email at jbollerud@miracosta.edu no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2024. While not required, candidates may also submit a letter of recommendation as a part of their application package.

Eligibility Criteria

Interested applicants must be registered to vote and reside in MiraCosta Community College Trustee Area 7, including the central portion of Oceanside. Visit the Trustee Area 7 Map for details. For questions or more information regarding the vacant board seat, please contact the MiraCosta College President’s Office by phone at 760.795.6610 or visit the District website.

Selection Process

The District will schedule qualified candidates for open interviews during a public Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, between 2-4 p.m.