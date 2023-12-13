Shana Hazan (L) and Cody Petterson. Photos courtesy of their respective campaigns

The San Diego Unified School District Board of Education elected new board officers, with Shana Hazan selected as president and Dr. Cody Petterson chosen as vice president.

The board voted unanimously to select Hazan and Petterson as new officers during its public meeting yesterday.

“As a trustee and the mom of two students in our schools, I am committed to ensuring all our children can reach their full potential,” Hazan said. “I am grateful to be part of such a trusting and collaborative school board and will work in partnership with my fellow trustees to set policy and shape strategy centered around students and families. I look forward to listening and learning from students, families, staff, and community partners to build a school district that sets all students up for success.”

The board president presides at meetings, helps set board meeting agendas and serves as the spokesperson for the seven-member board, which sets policy for the school district. The new board officers serve one-year terms that conclude on December 10, 2024.

Hazan served as board vice president since she was elected to represent the northeastern swath of San Diego Unified in sub-district B last year. Dr. Petterson was also elected to the board in 2022, and represents the coastal region of sub-district C.

Both Hazan and Petterson are graduates of San Diego Unified, and they both have children who currently attend district schools.